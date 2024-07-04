PawHut Weather-Resistant Dog House, Puppy Shelter for Medium Dogs - Blue

PawHut dog kennel?your pet's perfect haven! This weather-resistant kennel for comfort, shielding from rain and UV rays with the cleverly slanted roof. A spacious entrance for easy access, it promotes optimal airflow to keep your pet cool. No tools needed, it's effortless to assemble, so your companion can enjoy their new comfortable retreat straight away.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size