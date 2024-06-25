PawHut Wood Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Pet House Indoor W/ Tray Ramp, Brown

Choose this indoor rabbit cage from PawHut to give your rabbit, guinea pig and other small animals a place to rest and play. Its multi-entrance design makes it easy for you to clean the hutch, refill food and let them in and out. Formed from 100% wood, the structure is solid and tough to keep pets safe, with a coat of water-resistant paint to extend the life span, as well as protect from mild weathering. It also comes with four wheels on the base to move around easily. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size