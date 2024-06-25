Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Elevated Dog Cat Couch Pet Basket Sofa Bed Wicker Willow Rattan
image 1 of PawHut Elevated Dog Cat Couch Pet Basket Sofa Bed Wicker Willow Rattanimage 2 of PawHut Elevated Dog Cat Couch Pet Basket Sofa Bed Wicker Willow Rattanimage 3 of PawHut Elevated Dog Cat Couch Pet Basket Sofa Bed Wicker Willow Rattanimage 4 of PawHut Elevated Dog Cat Couch Pet Basket Sofa Bed Wicker Willow Rattanimage 5 of PawHut Elevated Dog Cat Couch Pet Basket Sofa Bed Wicker Willow Rattan

PawHut Elevated Dog Cat Couch Pet Basket Sofa Bed Wicker Willow Rattan

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

PawHut Elevated Dog Cat Couch Pet Basket Sofa Bed Wicker Willow Rattan
Add exceptional style to your surroundings with the Pawhut Elevated Pet Bed. Made with durable rattan, it is covered with a plush faux fur and has a thick padded cushion making it very comfortable and soft. The cushion as a whole can be washed if required. Elevated design keeps pet off the hard cold floor. Great for your pet's well-being and relaxation.
GREAT PET BED: This vintage-style cushioned pet-basket is the perfect sleeping area for both cats and dogs and fits easily in the corner of any room."DURABLE MATERIAL: High quality durable willow rattan that will not break when clawed and provides years of comforts for miniature dogs less than 30 cm in length and under 4.5 kg in weight.""SUPER COMFORT: Give your furry friend a cozy heavy duty pet bed with a soft sleeping area and fluffy cotton filling for extra cozy comfort on all sides."

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here