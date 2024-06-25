PawHut Elevated Dog Cat Couch Pet Basket Sofa Bed Wicker Willow Rattan

Add exceptional style to your surroundings with the Pawhut Elevated Pet Bed. Made with durable rattan, it is covered with a plush faux fur and has a thick padded cushion making it very comfortable and soft. The cushion as a whole can be washed if required. Elevated design keeps pet off the hard cold floor. Great for your pet's well-being and relaxation.