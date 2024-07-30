PawHut Dog Crate Furniture with Removable Cushion for XL Dogs - Brown

A blend of luxury and practicality, this PawHut dog crate furniture is a must-have for those with pets. The washable cushion offers a cosy retreat, whilst the well-spaced bars ensure ventilation. The latch ensures safety, keeping them put when needed. More than just a cage, it also acts as a stylish side table, where you can show off your favourite pieces. Whether you're entertaining guests or stepping out, you'll have peace of mind knowing your canine companion is safe, snug and secure. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size