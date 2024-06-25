Marketplace.
HOMCOM 12V DC Standing Fan with 75° Oscillation Mosquito Repellent

HOMCOM 12V DC Standing Fan with 75° Oscillation Mosquito Repellent

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

HOMCOM 12V DC Standing Fan with 75° Oscillation Mosquito Repellent
An upgrade to your classic stand up fan. With a built-in insect repellant box, all you have to do is inset a tablet to keep pests away: enjoy the summer times more. It comes with three modes: 'normal', 'natural' and 'sleep', and with 28 speeds, this tall fan caters to every preference. The 75° oscillation range covers a large area. To control, use either the LED panel or included remote.
Quiet and energy saving 12V DC motor;3 modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep) and 28 speeds;75 Degree oscillation, adjustable height;

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here