PawHut 2-in-1 Hidden Litter Box with Green Leaf Cat Tree, Indoor - Oak

Designed for your cat's everyday life, PawHut cat enclosure combines with the cat tree to create a haven for your cat. The cat litter box can be transformed into a cat house with a soft cushion. The green leaf design will be a unique addition to your home. Made of tough material with an anti-tip device,this litter box enclosure ensures stability for your cat when bouncing up and down. Fitting in with the nature of cats, let them have their own little home too.