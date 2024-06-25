PawHut Cat Litter Box Kitten Litter Tray w/ Lid, Scoop, Filter, Flap Door, Grey

Improve your pet's litter experience with this PawHut litter box. Cats love their privacy, so this enclosed design is ideal?they'll use it without the fear of being watched. The cat toilet also stops unpleasant odours from spreading. The removable tray and scoop make cleaning a breeze?when done, place the scoop on the side, so you don't lose it. The front plastic plate catches litter, so pets won't carry it around the house. A compact and stylish piece, it's a must-have for all cat owners.