HOMCOM Dual Zone Air Fryer 8.5L Double Air Fryer with SYNCFinish 2700W

Double the delishness with this HOMCOM double air fryer. With two separate cooking baskets, which can be individually controlled, you can cook two separate dishes at once - cook a full meal in half the time. The 80-200Ã¢ÂÂ adjustable temperature means you can cook food at a heat you desire, with a 60-minute timer for it to turn off when needed. Comes with a cool-touch handle and overheat protection for safety.