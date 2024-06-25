Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 1Mx10M Chicken Wire Mesh Rabbit Poultry Animal Fence PVC Coated Netting
image 1 of PawHut 1Mx10M Chicken Wire Mesh Rabbit Poultry Animal Fence PVC Coated Nettingimage 2 of PawHut 1Mx10M Chicken Wire Mesh Rabbit Poultry Animal Fence PVC Coated Nettingimage 3 of PawHut 1Mx10M Chicken Wire Mesh Rabbit Poultry Animal Fence PVC Coated Nettingimage 4 of PawHut 1Mx10M Chicken Wire Mesh Rabbit Poultry Animal Fence PVC Coated Nettingimage 5 of PawHut 1Mx10M Chicken Wire Mesh Rabbit Poultry Animal Fence PVC Coated Netting

PawHut 1Mx10M Chicken Wire Mesh Rabbit Poultry Animal Fence PVC Coated Netting

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£28.99

£28.99/each

PawHut 1Mx10M Chicken Wire Mesh Rabbit Poultry Animal Fence PVC Coated Netting
Are you looking for a multi-purpose and convenient solution to enhance or establish fencing protection? This 10 x 1 m Pawhut PVC coated welded wire mesh, a perfect fence for poultry keepers, smallholders, hutch and kennel manufacturers as well as DIY users, can be used as poultry or small animal housing, bird proofing, pond covering, garden fencing, and many other agricultural uses. Better rust-proof.
VERSATILE: Can be used as poultry netting or small animal housing, pond cover, garden fencing and many other agricultural uses to keep beagles, neighbourhood dogs or cats out in a friendly manner."WIDELY USE: PVC coated garden fences can be used in a wide range of industrialagriculturaland other industries for fencingdecoration and protection.""FLEXIBLE & FOLDABLE: Made of thick steel wireit has good strength and can be easily bent into the desired shape. It also can be rolled back up for easy storage or later reuse."

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here