PawHut 1Mx10M Chicken Wire Mesh Rabbit Poultry Animal Fence PVC Coated Netting

Are you looking for a multi-purpose and convenient solution to enhance or establish fencing protection? This 10 x 1 m Pawhut PVC coated welded wire mesh, a perfect fence for poultry keepers, smallholders, hutch and kennel manufacturers as well as DIY users, can be used as poultry or small animal housing, bird proofing, pond covering, garden fencing, and many other agricultural uses. Better rust-proof.