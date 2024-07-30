PawHut Chicken Run, Wooden Chicken Coop w/ Combinable Design-Natural Wood Finish

Keep your flock secure with this PawHut poultry pen. A spacious area that can fit between 1-3 chickens, where they'll have room to roam and stretch their wings?the lockable doors keep them safely inside when needed. Made from sturdy wood, it's surrounded with mesh wire to keep predators out, whilst ensuring their space stays cool and ventilated. Multiple doors for easy access, making cleaning effortless. If one is not enough, then you can combine with another coop, creating even more space. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size