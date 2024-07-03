HOMCOM 3-In-1 Air Cooler for Home Office, with Oscillation, Ice Packs

Keep your cool this summer with this air cooler from HOMCOM. The hot dry air through the water tank with ice packs, the air becomes cool and moister as the water evaporation. The air cooler cools down the room with less energy and comfortable humidity, which is a cost-effective solution compared to other traditional cooling way, especially for an arid climate. Enjoy cool in your living room, bedroom, basement and RV. Make your house a home with HOMCOM!