PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Run Small Animal Guinea Pig House with Openable Roof

Give your furry friends an ideal mix of freedom and security with a PawHut guinea pig house. They'll experience the best of both worlds in a home where they have plenty of space to hop around in. This comfortable wooden hutch features all-weather resistant material and construction. The enclosed area is designed for privacy and rest while the run offers a more open style built for play. The top can be opened and closed for easy access to the inside space for cleaning, feeding, and other routine tasks. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size