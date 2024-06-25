Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 6-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, 2 Kitchen Tables, Brown
image 1 of HOMCOM 6-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, 2 Kitchen Tables, Brownimage 2 of HOMCOM 6-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, 2 Kitchen Tables, Brownimage 3 of HOMCOM 6-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, 2 Kitchen Tables, Brownimage 4 of HOMCOM 6-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, 2 Kitchen Tables, Brownimage 5 of HOMCOM 6-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, 2 Kitchen Tables, Brown

HOMCOM 6-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, 2 Kitchen Tables, Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£124.99

£124.99/each

HOMCOM 6-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, 2 Kitchen Tables, Brown
Turn a small space into an inviting dining room. With HOMCOM 6-piece bar table and stools, you can create a cozy spot to share everyday meals with your friends. The kitchen tables can be placed against a wall or can even be paired together to seat guests around and break out a deck of cards for a fun evening. Tuck the chairs, easily make your space look larger in a small footprint.
6-piece set consists of 2 tables and 4 barstools;The tables can be used togetherStools can be located under table

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here