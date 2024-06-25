HOMCOM 6-Piece Industrial Bar Table Set, 2 Kitchen Tables, Brown

Turn a small space into an inviting dining room. With HOMCOM 6-piece bar table and stools, you can create a cozy spot to share everyday meals with your friends. The kitchen tables can be placed against a wall or can even be paired together to seat guests around and break out a deck of cards for a fun evening. Tuck the chairs, easily make your space look larger in a small footprint.