HOMCOM Mini Oven 21L Electric Grill w/ Adjustable Temp Timer 1400W

Whatever the space or size, it's easy to cook a wide variety of food with this HOMCOM 21L countertop oven. Comes with a removable wire rack and cooking tray, with three different holding levels to reposition easily. The heat range, between 100°C and 230°C, means you can cook at different temps - no unneeded burnt food! the 0-60 minutes timer means it will switch off when you need it to, without being in the same room. Comes complete with tray handle, so you don't have to touch hot metal.