HOMCOM Bathroom Mirror Wall Mount Vanity Mirror with 4 Storage Shelves

Convenient storage, with a natural touch thanks to this HOMCOM bathroom mirror. Four shelves - three on the side and on the bottom - provide plenty of holding room for make-up, toiletries and more. The large mirror gives you plenty of reflective room, so you can see yourself getting ready. Made from MDF, this wall mirror is reliable - finished with a bamboo panel for a beautiful touch.