HOMCOM End Table Nightstand 360° Adjustable Height and Angle P2

This storage cart with a tilt/swivel laptop table from HOMCOM is compact and highly functional. You can use this next to the couch as an end table and swing the arm over the arm rest to use as a work space for your laptop. With the edge stopper, your notepads, pens, headphones etc. can safely stay at the station. With the brilliant swivel caster wheels, it can be moved to anywhere you need it and also be used as nightstand, drawing board, console table, storage cabinet etc. A particle life helper for you!