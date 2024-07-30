Outsunny 2PC Outdoor Rattan Armchair Wicker Dining Chair Set for Garden Grey

These two Outsunny rattan dining chairs are a great complement to your outdoors, whether standing alone or matched with other furniture. The garden dining chairs have a galvanised metal frame for a tough and fully supportive structure, wrapped in plastic rattan for durability and style. Tall backs and armrests for support, each chair has a cushion for comfort. Start the season the right way - start it with this stylish two-part set.