HOMCOM Round Dining Table Set for 4, Kitchen Table and Chairs

This HOMCOM dining table set adds a touch of style to your dining space,, and brings all together. Bring four people together in comfort with the high back, padded chairs, whilst the glass-top round table offers a safe surface to dine from - as well as a sleek touch to the overall look. A steel frame for all pieces in this dining set means strong support you can rely on.