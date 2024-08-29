HOMCOM Mini Oven 9L Countertop Electric Grill w/ Temp Timer Control

Whatever the space or size, it's easy to cook a wide variety of food with this HOMCOM countertop oven. Comes with a removable wire rack and cooking tray, with two different holding levels to reposition easily. The heat range, between 100ÃÂ°C and 230ÃÂ°C, means you can cook at different temps - no unneeded burnt food! The 0-60 minutes timer means it will switch off when you need it to, without being in the same room. A stylish and sleek design, making food hot and tasty anywhere you like.