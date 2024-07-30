Outsunny Sun Umbrella Parasol Cover Waterproof Weatherproof Outdoor

This Outsunny offset umbrella cover is an ideal solution to protect your umbrella when not in use. Made from high density oxford fabric with a PU coating to protect from weather elements. It comes with a side zipped design, making it easy to put on and take off. There is also a bottom buckle to close tightly, this will protect and increase the life span of your umbrella.