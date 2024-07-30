Outsunny Parasol Cover, Patio Cantilever Cover Umbrella Protector

This Outsunny umbrella cover is a great essential to have to protect your umbrella when not in use. Made from durable Oxford cloth, it protects sun umbrella from rain,wind, dust etc. Featuring a cord lock at the bottom which can be tightened to secure it in windy weather. Zipper on the side for easy opening and closing. A great accessory to have ensuring your umbrella lasts for years.