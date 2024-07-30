Outsunny 8 x 4FT Metal Garden Storage Shed with Double Doors and Vents

Bring handy storage to your outdoor spaces with this Outsunny shed. Measuring 3.7 x 7.9ft, with a completely open inside, it's the perfect shelter for all your gardening tools and equipment. Made from galvanised steel for a strong and durable structure, fitted with two doors to allow easy access. Complete with a latch and padlock to keep the door securely shut.