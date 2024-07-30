Outsunny 3.3ft x 3.4ft Outdoor Storage Shed Steel Garden Shed w/ Door

Add your outdoor storage space with the Outsunny metal lean to shed. Made from galvanised steel with a corrugated finish, the garden tool shed offers robust protection for your inside contents. It's completely open inside, so you can store plenty - or even add your own shelving for organisation. A single door for access, fitted with a latch to keep it shut in place.