PawHut Dog Crate Furniture, 44.5" End Table for Extra Large Dogs w/ Cushion

Discover the PawHut dog crate furniture, a chic blend of style and practicality for your home and furry friend. Doubling as a side table, this piece boasts a large tabletop for your decor, alongside a washable and soft cushion for your pet's comfort. The front door ensures security with its lock, while the wire mesh on three sides promotes lots of ventilation. Great for your furry friends, it's a cosy, stylish haven. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size