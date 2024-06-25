HOMCOM Fly Killer with Infrared Light, Hanging / Freestanding, Black

Keep annoying flying insects and bugs under control in an easy, effective way: this HOMCOM electric fly zapper. Fitted with two LED infrared bulbs to attract flies, and as they touch the electric grid they are shocked; a bottom removable tray collects the husks for easy emptying and cleaning. The front mesh grid safely protects you and pets from touching the inside electric grid. Complete with a 58cm hanging chain. Coverage: 60m².