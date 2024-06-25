Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Fly Killer with Infrared Light, Hanging / Freestanding, Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Fly Killer with Infrared Light, Hanging / Freestanding, Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Fly Killer with Infrared Light, Hanging / Freestanding, Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Fly Killer with Infrared Light, Hanging / Freestanding, Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Fly Killer with Infrared Light, Hanging / Freestanding, Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Fly Killer with Infrared Light, Hanging / Freestanding, Black

HOMCOM Fly Killer with Infrared Light, Hanging / Freestanding, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£23.99

£23.99/each

HOMCOM Fly Killer with Infrared Light, Hanging / Freestanding, Black
Keep annoying flying insects and bugs under control in an easy, effective way: this HOMCOM electric fly zapper. Fitted with two LED infrared bulbs to attract flies, and as they touch the electric grid they are shocked; a bottom removable tray collects the husks for easy emptying and cleaning. The front mesh grid safely protects you and pets from touching the inside electric grid. Complete with a 58cm hanging chain. Coverage: 60m².
Inner electric grid to zapProtective wire coverWorks for 10 seconds after power off

View all Garden Tools & Power Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here