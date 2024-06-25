Marketplace.
image 1 of Russell Hobbs Eclipse Kettle & Toaster Set
image 1 of Russell Hobbs Eclipse Kettle & Toaster Setimage 2 of Russell Hobbs Eclipse Kettle & Toaster Setimage 3 of Russell Hobbs Eclipse Kettle & Toaster Setimage 4 of Russell Hobbs Eclipse Kettle & Toaster Set

Russell Hobbs Eclipse Kettle & Toaster Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£104.99

£104.99/each

Russell Hobbs Eclipse Kettle & Toaster Set
1.7 Litre polished stainless steel quiet boil kettle with copper accentsRapid boil zone denoting 1/2/3 cup volumesBoil one, 235 ml cup in 45 seconds. Power light indicatorSave up to 66 percent energy when using the rapid boil zonePerfect pour water spout, concealed heating element and 360° base with cord storageStainless steel body with copper accents and integrated cord storageFast Toasting Technology - Up to 55% faster toasting Vs Russell Hobbs toaster no. 23251-56‘Lift and look’ feature - check your toast without cancelling the cycle2 slice long slot for longer and bigger toasting treats with removable crumb trayCancel, Reheat & Defrost functions
Extra Long Slot ToasterRapid BoilLift & Look Feature

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here