Russell Hobbs Eclipse Kettle & Toaster Set

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

‘Lift and look’ feature - check your toast without cancelling the cycle

Fast Toasting Technology - Up to 55% faster toasting Vs Russell Hobbs toaster no. 23251-56

Save up to 66 percent energy when using the rapid boil zone

1.7 Litre polished stainless steel quiet boil kettle with copper accents Rapid boil zone denoting 1/2/3 cup volumes Boil one, 235 ml cup in 45 seconds. Power light indicator Save up to 66 percent energy when using the rapid boil zone Perfect pour water spout, concealed heating element and 360° base with cord storage Stainless steel body with copper accents and integrated cord storage Fast Toasting Technology - Up to 55% faster toasting Vs Russell Hobbs toaster no. 23251-56 ‘Lift and look’ feature - check your toast without cancelling the cycle 2 slice long slot for longer and bigger toasting treats with removable crumb tray Cancel, Reheat & Defrost functions

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.