Russell Hobbs HoneyComb Kettle & Toaster Set

Keep up with the latest trends and bring a little style to your breakfast routine with the Russell Hobbs Honeycomb Kettle and Toaster in White. With a Textured Honeycomb-inspired design on premium white plastic with stainless steel accents, you’ll want this white honeycomb kettle and toaster set will take pride of place in your kitchen. Efficient as well as stylish, the Russell Hobbs Honeycomb Kettle in White uses rapid boil technology meaning you can enjoy a cup of your favourite hot drink in just 43 Seconds*, all poured from a perfect pour spout to prevent any splashes and spills. And the convenient Frozen, Cancel and Reheat functions on the 4 Slice White Honeycomb Toaster take care of your every toasting need.