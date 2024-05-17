Russell Hobbs Attentiv Kettle & Toaster Set

The Russell Hobbs Attentiv Kettle and Toaster Set puts you in full control of your breakfast routine. The Attentiv Kettle allows you to tailor the water boiling temperature from 40°C to 100°C to get every hot drink just right. And whether you’re toasting sourdough, dark rye, bagel or day-old white, the Russell Hobbs Attentiv Toaster senses every slice to get the browning just right for you.