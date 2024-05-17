Russell Hobbs Eclipse Kettle & Toaster Set

Bring one of nature’s most inspiring sights into your home with the Russell Hobbs Midnight Blue Eclipse Kettle. Combining advanced features with a unique style the Luna Quiet Boil Kettle will take pride in place on any kitchen top. With a design inspired by the eclipse, the gradual blend of colour creates a blue ombre effect, an active trend that won’t go unnoticed in your kitchen.

To complement its unique design, the Russell Hobbs Luna Kettle also boasts a host of advanced features. The quiet boil feature is perfect for early risers or night owls who don’t want to wake the family while rapid boil technology allows you to boil one cup of boiled water in just 45 seconds

The Eclipse Midnight Blue 4 Slice Toaster combines advanced features with unique style. This range portrays the eclipse effect when the sun and moon are aligned. The gradual blend of colour creates a blue ombre effect, an active trend that won’t go unnoticed in your kitchen.