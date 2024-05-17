Russell Hobbs Emma Bridgewater Bumblebee Breakfast Bundle

Enjoy a more colourful cuppa with the 1.7L Emma Bridgewater Bumblebee & Polka Dot kettle. It has everything you’d expect from Russell Hobbs, including a perfect pour spout and charming temperature gauge feature, allowing you to create that perfect hot drink every time.

The delightful Bumblebee and Polka Dot 4 Slice Toaster combines the trusted performance and reliability of Russell Hobbs with a beautiful Emma Bridgewater design. It has all the features you’d expect including a toasting gauge, adjustable browning control and lift and look function, so you can enjoy your toast just the way you like it.