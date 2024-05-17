Marketplace.
image 1 of Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set / Polished Stainless Steel
image 1 of Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set / Polished Stainless Steelimage 2 of Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set / Polished Stainless Steelimage 3 of Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set / Polished Stainless Steelimage 4 of Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set / Polished Stainless Steel

Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set / Polished Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set / Polished Stainless Steel
Kickstart your mornings with the Hamilton Beach Rise Polished Breakfast Collection! This bundle includes our Rise Polished Kettle and Rise 4 Slice Toaster. Make your morning cuppa in no time with this Hamilton Beach Rise Polished 1.7l Kettle, which provides a rapid boil with its 3kW element. The sleek, premium polished stainless steel design is not only durable but will keep your kitchen looking fresh and modern. The 360° rotational base and ergonomic handle is perfect for both right and left handed use. There is a push button lid release for your convenience as well as a window to see how much water you're boiling. Elevate your mornings with the Hamilton Beach Rise 4-Slice toaster. Its sleek stainless steel design adds style and durability to your kitchen. Customise your toast with variable browning for perfect crispiness. The removable crumb tray makes cleaning easy, while the 1600W power ensures quick and efficient toasting. Enjoy total control with cancel, reheat, and defrost settings. Say goodbye to waiting and embrace hassle-free mornings with the Hamilton Beach Rise toaster.
3KW KettleLarge 4 Slot ToasterVariable Browning Function

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here