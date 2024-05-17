Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set / Stainless Steel

Kickstart your mornings with the Hamilton Beach HBKTBRUSH Brushed Rise Kettle 1.7L And Four Slice Toaster Bundle. This bundle includes a brushed kettle and a rise four-slice toaster. The kettle provides a rapid boil with its 3kW element and is finished in a premium brushed stainless-steel design. This coffee machine has a large 1.7L capacity and can make up to 12 cups of coffee in a single brew. The removable Nylon coffee filter is durable and washable, eliminating the need for paper filters. It also features a 360° rotational base, an ergonomic handle, perfect for right and left-handed use, and a 60-second anti-drip function, keeping your kitchen mess-free. There is a push button lid release for your convenience and a window to see how much water you're boiling. The toaster has a sleek stainless-steel design, which adds style and durability to your kitchen. You can customise your toast with variable browning for perfect crispiness. The removable crumb tray makes cleaning easy, while the 1600W power ensures quick and efficient toasting. You can enjoy total control with cancel, reheat, and defrost settings.