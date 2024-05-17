Marketplace.
image 1 of Hamilton Beach Ella Kettle & Toaster Bundle Cream
image 1 of Hamilton Beach Ella Kettle & Toaster Bundle Creamimage 2 of Hamilton Beach Ella Kettle & Toaster Bundle Creamimage 3 of Hamilton Beach Ella Kettle & Toaster Bundle Creamimage 4 of Hamilton Beach Ella Kettle & Toaster Bundle Creamimage 5 of Hamilton Beach Ella Kettle & Toaster Bundle Cream

Hamilton Beach Ella Kettle & Toaster Bundle Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

Hamilton Beach Ella Kettle & Toaster Bundle Cream
Grab this fantastic Hamilton Beach Ella Cream Breakfast Bundle, including the Ella 1.7L Kettle & Ella 2 slice cream toaster. Introduce this stylish addition to your kitchen with a large capacity kettle, perfect for the family household. featuring dry boil protection, automatic switch off and detachable filter for easy cleaning. This set also includes the Ella 2 slot toaster, featuring 7 variable browning levels, cancel, defrost and bagel function.
1.7L Capacity360 BaseDry Boil Protection

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here