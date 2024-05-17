Beko Caffeexperto Manual Espresso With Integrated Milk

Do you like coffee drinks such as espresso, cappuccino or latte, but don't want to go to a cafe every time? With the Beko CEP5304X coffee machine, you can prepare delicious milk drinks at the touch of a button in the comfort of your home.

The pump with a pressure of up to 15 bar allows you to get the best out of your coffee and prepare a good espresso. And that's exactly how it should be: from ground coffee.

Fast and quality

The coffee maker is equipped with a thermoblock for quick heating within one minute. So you can get straight to the preparation without unnecessary waiting. And it is very easy. The modern touch screen allows you to select one of four popular coffee drinks with a single gesture: Espresso, double Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte.

Thanks to the integrated milk carafe, you don't have to handle the milk in the kettle, as the coffee machine automatically creates creamy milk foam.