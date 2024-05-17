Marketplace.
image 1 of Beko Caffeexperto Manual Espresso Machine With Integrated Steam Wand
image 1 of Beko Caffeexperto Manual Espresso Machine With Integrated Steam Wandimage 2 of Beko Caffeexperto Manual Espresso Machine With Integrated Steam Wandimage 3 of Beko Caffeexperto Manual Espresso Machine With Integrated Steam Wandimage 4 of Beko Caffeexperto Manual Espresso Machine With Integrated Steam Wandimage 5 of Beko Caffeexperto Manual Espresso Machine With Integrated Steam Wand

Beko Caffeexperto Manual Espresso Machine With Integrated Steam Wand

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£149.99

£149.99/each

Beko Caffeexperto Manual Espresso Machine With Integrated Steam Wand
Enjoy barista-style coffee in the comfort of your home with the compact CaffeExperto manual espresso machine. From flat whites to lattes and cappuccinos, its steam wand effortlessly creates the perfect amount of milk, customising your brew to perfection. Featuring a colour touch display, 15 bar pressure, and dual nozzle, it offers versatility and precision. Plus, cleaning is a breeze with the auto-clean function, ensuring each cup delivers consistently great-tasting coffee.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here