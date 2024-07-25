Charles Bentley Egg Shaped Swing Chair H203 x D126 x W126cm - Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Relax in the ultimate style and comfort with our contemporary freestanding hanging swing chair, a perfect addition to your outdoor space. The chair features a striking design with a dark grey rope and rattan pattern, complemented by luxurious cushioned seating. It is built on a robust powder-coated steel frame with E-coating for weather resistance, ensuring durability and long-lasting use. The swing chair includes an adjustable headrest for personalized comfort, a safety belt for secure swinging, and cushions with removable and washable covers for easy maintenance. With a maximum user weight of 120kg and adjustable seat height, it's designed to offer a serene retreat for relaxation. Assembly is required, with all instructions provided, making it a practical and stylish choice for any garden or patio area.

