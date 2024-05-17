Purrform Adult Venison & Farmed Rabbit & Ground Bone with Rabbit Liver Pouches 36 x 70g

Venison and Farmed Rabbit & ground bone with rabbit liver 6 Boxes of 6 x 70g pouches Suitable for Adult cats

Pack size: 2520g

Ingredients

Minced Venison 60%, Minced Farmed Rabbit with Ground Bone 30%, Rabbit Liver 10%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives