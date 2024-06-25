Purrform Adult Raw Cat Food Farmed Rabbit & Ground Bone Pouches 36 x 70g

Purrform Adult Farmed Rabbit & Ground Bone Pouches 36 x 70g

Farmed Rabbit and Ground Bone 6 Boxes of 6 x 70g pouches Suitable for Adult cats

Pack size: 2520g

Ingredients

Minced whole Farmed Rabbit (including liver and kidney) with Ground Bone 100%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives