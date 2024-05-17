Marketplace.
Purrform Kitten Beef Trim Chicken Ground Bone Ox Heart & Beef Liver Tubs 10 x 450g

Purrform Kitten Beef Trim Chicken Ground Bone Ox Heart & Beef Liver Tubs 10 x 450g

£71.20

£71.20/each

Purrform Kitten Beef Trim Chicken Ground Bone Ox Heart & Beef Liver Tubs 10 x 450g
Beef Trim with Chicken & Ground Bone with Ox Heart & Beef Liver 10 x 450g Tubs
Pack size: 450g

Ingredients

Minced Beef Trim 40%, Chicken with Ground Bone 40%, Ox Heart 10%, Beef Liver 10%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain PreservativesContains Vitamin AContains Vitamin D3Contains Vitamin EContains Zinc Sulphate MonohydrateContains Manganese Sulphate MonohydrateContains Taurine

