Purrform Adult Raw Cat Food Turkey & Ground Bone with Turkey Heart & Liver Tubs 10 x 450g

Purrform Adult Turkey & Ground Bone with Turkey Heart & Liver Tubs 10 x 450g

Turkey & Ground Bone with Turkey Heart & Liver 10 x 450g Suitable for Adult Cats

Pack size: 4500g

Ingredients

Minced Turkey with Ground Bone 80%, Turkey Heart 10%, Turkey Liver 10%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives