Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - White

If you're on a budget or simply want the best value toaster you can find, the Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slice White Toaster is the ideal choice for you. It combines quality with a unique style that would be hard to match anywhere else. The Textures Black Toaster in stunning high gloss with matte accents combines a host of features that you'll find invaluable. It has a two-tone finish with polished accents giving it a modern appearance that will look great in both traditional and contemporary kitchens, without a hefty price tag. Extra wide slots, ideal for toasting extra thick slices of bread, crumpets, teacakes and even bagels whilst the removable crumb trays help keep your kitchen mess-free! If you like your bread a paler shade of golden but someone else likes theirs well done, the adjustable browning feature will make sure everyone enjoys toast that's just to their taste with a simple adjustable temperature dial. 2 slices. Colour: White. Wide slots with a variable width function. 6 toast settings. Cancel, defrost and reheat function. 850 watts. 0.75m cable.