140 Pedigree Dentastix Fresh Adult Small Dog Treats 140 Dental Sticks Dog Chews

Mars Pet Care

- DentaStix Fresh dental chews for dogs are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up by up to 80% when fed daily. - Dentastix Fresh dental chew sticks have a unique blend of green tea extract and eucalyptus oil, which are proven to help freshen breath, for pleasing close encounters with your dog. - Pedigree DentaStix Daily Oral Care dog dental treats were developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at The Waltham Centre. - Dentastix daily fresh dental dog chew sticks are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours. - Pedigree dog chews- healthy dental treats for dogs. - Tasty Pedigree Dentastix Fresh for dogs is available in single and multipack formats and in different sizes to provide effective oral care for small, medium and large dogs. Dogs love to explore the world through their mouth, so its important to take care of their teeth. Pedigree Dentastix Daily Fresh chews with TRIPLE ACTION+ are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of tartar by up to 80%, clean hard to reach teeth and support gum health. At Pedigree we believe that every dog deserves a loving home, and that every dog deserves leading nutrition, care, and treats. Pedigree offers delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% main meals for dogs.

Pack size: 4g

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract 0.2%), Minerals (including Sodium Tripolyphosphate 2.3%), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats (including Eucalyptus Oil 0.03%)

Allergy Information