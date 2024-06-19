Marketplace.
Imou Cruiser 2 5MP Pan Tilt Zoom Outdoor Camera

Cruiser delivers 5MP live monitoring with a choice of 3.6mm lens option, With 5MP 3K live monitoring and0~340° pan & 0~90°tilt features, Cruiser 2 5MP ensures every corner of your home completely covered.It supports four night vision modes for clear-as day clarity even in pitch dark. With IP66 certified, the cameracan be used outdoors under different weather conditions. With built-in spotlight and security siren, Cruiser 25 MP actively keeps unwelcome visitors away from what you care about.
5MP Resolution Video and H.265 video encoding for high quality image & efficient content storageHuman Detection- Quickly find human targets in & around your homeVehicle Detection- Accurate detection of vehicle presence

