Imou Cruiser 2 5MP Pan Tilt Zoom Outdoor Camera

Cruiser delivers 5MP live monitoring with a choice of 3.6mm lens option, With 5MP 3K live monitoring and

0~340° pan & 0~90°tilt features, Cruiser 2 5MP ensures every corner of your home completely covered.

It supports four night vision modes for clear-as day clarity even in pitch dark. With IP66 certified, the camera

can be used outdoors under different weather conditions. With built-in spotlight and security siren, Cruiser 2

5 MP actively keeps unwelcome visitors away from what you care about.