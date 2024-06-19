Imou Rex 3D 2K Indoor Pan Tilt Zoom Smart Security Camera

With 1080P Full HD live monitoring and pan & tilt feature, Rex ensures every corner of your home completely covered. Human Detection quickly finds human targets in the images and sends a notification to you. With built-in spotlight and siren, Rex actively keeps unwelcome visitors away from what you care about. Privacy Mode helps protect your personal privacy when you are home, and Smart Tracking function lets the camera follows moving objects when it detects motion.