Imou Knight 4K Outdoor Light Smart Security Camera

Knight delivers 4K UHD live monitoring with a choice of 2.8mm/3.6mm lens option, it supports four night vision modes for clear-as day clarity even in pitch dark . Powered by AI chip and deep learning algorithm, Knight always be aware and react faster through accurat human/vehicle/animal detection with configurable region and tripwire. With IP66 certified, the camera can be used outdoors under different weather conditions. With built-in spotlight and 110dB security siren, Knight keeps unwelcome visitors away from what you care about.