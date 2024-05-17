Imou DS21 Wireless Plug in Chime & Wi-Fi extender for Imou Video Doorbells

The Wi-Fi extender and chime for your IMOU doorbells

Kitchen

study room or bedroom

you will never miss the ringing alerts no matter where you are.

With the IMOU Life App

you can easily choose from 3 different tones

adjust the volume and temporarily snooze alarms according to your needs.

It supports a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network connection and covers a wide range with its dual antennas.