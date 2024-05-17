Imou A1 4MP Indoor Smart Security Camera with Pan Tilt function

With 4MP QHD live monitoring and 0~355° pan & -5~80°tilt features, Ranger 2 4MP ensures every corner of your home completely covered. Human Detection quickly finds human targets in images and immediately sends a notification to you. Privacy Mode helps protect your personal privacy when you are home, and Smart Tracking function lets the camera follows moving objects when it detects motion.