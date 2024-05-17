Imou DB61i 2K Wired Video Doorbell

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

DB61i delivers 2k live monitoring experience with a 5MP sensor. It is able to capture more details with the 164°fish eye lens. DB61i supports night vision mode for clear-as day clarity even in pitch dark. With IP65 certified,the doorbell can be used outdoors under different weather conditions. The support of dual-band Wi-Fi enables DB61i to provide more Wi-Fi choice and extend the Wi-Fi connectivity. Furthermore, it is equipped with a smart night light, which can be used to notify motion detections and illuminate in the night.

