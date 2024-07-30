Rollplay Mini Cooper Play Push Car with Parental Handle - Red

This realistically styled red Mini licensed play car is perfectly suited indoors and outside. It has an opening door on one side of the car making it easy for your child to get in and out of the car. It also comes with a telescopic parental handle, that extends from 74.5 cm to 96.8 cm. It features a realistic working Mini steering wheel, that moves the front wheels, an activity dashboard for learning and development and a large seat with a seat harness. It also has an adjustable foot plate in the car that protects their little feet when it is being pushed than can later, when your child is older, it can be removed, so they can move the car with their feet. Dimensions of the car with handle removed: 80 x 49 x 46.8 cm. Suits ages 1 to 4 years. Maximum rider weight 20 kg.