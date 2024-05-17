FSC Certified Double Wooden Wheelie Bin Storage Unit Dustbin - Pressure Treated

The double wheelie bin store crafted from FSC certified Norway spruce wood offers a stylish and practical solution to keep your garden tidy by discreetly storing your bins. With its natural wood finish, this storage unit not only enhances the aesthetic of your outdoor space but also provides a secure and functional hideaway for your bins. Ideal for any garden setting, this bin store features a lifting lid for easy waste disposal and two front doors that allow for straightforward bin removal. The lockable doors ensure that the contents are secure and inaccessible to wildlife or pets. Additionally, the open back design facilitates ventilation and easy cleaning, while a chain connects the storage lid to your bin lids for seamless use. This robust structure requires assembly and is specially treated to withstand outdoor conditions, ensuring long-lasting use and protection against the elements.